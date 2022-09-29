Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

Outgoing Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed will get police protection after his retirement on 30 September.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification in this regard Thursday (29 September).

According to the notification, a team of six plainclothes policemen with police vehicles will ensure Benazir Ahmed's security. He will also remain under the protection of two armed bodyguards.

Apart from this, there will be three guards at Benazir's residence, the notice said.

The government issued a gazette notification on Dr Benazir Ahmed's retirement from the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Bangladesh Police (BP) on 22 September.

The move comes as the senior cop will reach his retirement age on 30 September.

According to government rules, an official goes into post-retirement leave (PRL) after turning 60.

The former Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) director general (DG) was appointed IGP on 8 April, 2020.

Benazir joined Bangladesh Police Service as Assistant Superintendent of Police in February 1988.