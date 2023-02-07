Belgium Queen Mathilde visits Rohingya camp

Belgium Queen Mathilde visits Rohingya camp

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mathilde, the Queen of Belgium and also the advocate of the United Nations Secretary-General's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), has paid a visit to Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar today.

The queen along with her entourage including Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud reached Kutupalong Rohingya Camp-4 around 11am on Tuesday.

Mathilde there inspected the education system at a learning centre for Rohingya children and spends some time talking to Rohingya women and children, who are the victims of violence in Myanmar. She planted a sapling in Rohingya Camp-5.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Queen Mathilde is scheduled to discuss UN activities in the camp and attend a view exchange meeting with Rohingya community members later in the day.

Although Mathilde did not speak to the media during the visit, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud told media that the visit of the Queen of Belgium will play a significant role in the development of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Belgium.

He hoped that her camp visit will prompt more vigorous discussions in the international arena about Rohingya population living in Bangladesh. Besides, the visit is expected to help the repatriation process of Rohingya refugees to their homeland with due respect.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Queen of Belgium arrived at Cox's Bazar Airport from Dhaka on a special flight at 10:30am. From Cox's Bazar Airport, Queen Mathilda of Belgium left directly for Kutupalong Rohingya Camp in Ukhiya upazila.

Commissioner for Refugees, Relief and Repatriation Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other senior officials joined her during the visit today.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Earlier on Monday, (6 February), Mathilde landed in Dhaka on Monday for a three-day visit to Bangladesh in her capacity as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) advocate. Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and formation and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud received her upon her arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

