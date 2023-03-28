Belgium ambassador talks potential trade, investment opportunities with State Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 10:02 pm

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Bangladesh, Didier Vanderhasselt called on the State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam at the latter's office today (28 March) where both parties had talks on various issues relating to the two countries. 

Vanderhasselt said that he observed enormous trade and investment opportunities exist between the two countries, particularly in agribusiness, renewable energy, port and road transport infrastructure, dredging, logistics, water purification, etc. sectors. 

He briefed State Minister about the very fruitful business seminar on 'Innovative Business Opportunities from Belgium' and B2B sessions between the visiting Belgian and local business delegations hosted last afternoon in a local hotel in Dhaka, reads a press release. 

Highly appreciating Bangladesh's rapid socio-economic growth, the Ambassador of Belgium touched upon the very fruitful visit of Her Majesty the Queen Mathilde of the Belgians to Bangladesh in February this year. 

During the call on, the State Minister recalled with gratitude Belgium's recognition of Bangladesh as an independent state in February 1972 and expressed satisfaction at the ever-growing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. 

He thanked the Belgian Ambassador for leading a regional trade mission to Bangladesh to explore business opportunities. He sought Belgium's support in developing agribusiness facilities in Bangladesh, particularly in storage, transport, and processing fields. 

The two sides also discussed various other bilateral and international issues of mutual interest, including regular bilateral consultations, trade facilitation measures, consular cooperation, migration and mobility, Bangladesh-EU cooperation, Belgium's EU Presidency in 2024, cooperation on elections in different international fora, etc.
 

Belgium

