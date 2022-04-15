Belarusian citizen working at Rooppur Power Plant found dead

TBS Report
15 April, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 06:37 pm

An aerial view of Green City, comprising 14 nineteen-storey buildings, at Ishwardi upazilla of Pabna. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah/TBS
An aerial view of Green City, comprising 14 nineteen-storey buildings, at Ishwardi upazilla of Pabna. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah/TBS

A Belarusian citizen has been found dead in the residential area of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Project in Ishwardi upazila of Pabna. 

Police recovered the body of Ivanu Maxim, 51, from his room in the Green City Friday morning (15 April), reports the daily Prothom Alo.

Maxim was working for contractor company Ruinwald on the under-construction project. 

He used to live in room number 152 on the 15th floor of building number 1 in the residential area.

According to Ishwardi police sources, Maxim was in his room at night. He was supposed to go to work at 7 o'clock in the morning.

However, since he did not join the work, a colleague from the next room went to look for him in his room. At that moment, he saw Maxim lying unconscious on his bed. 

When he informed the project officials about the matter, they contacted the local police station. Later the police went and recovered the body.

Ruhul Quddus, site in-charge of the Rooppur nuclear power plant, said they found Maxim lying in his bed unconscious. 

Later doctors came and declared him dead, said Ruhul adding, doctors of the project suspect he died of a heart attack.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Ishwardi Police Station Asaduzzaman said the body was sent to the morgue of Pabna General Hospital for autopsy. After the autopsy, his body will be sent back to his country with the help of the concerned embassy.

