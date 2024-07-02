Bela demands immediate halt to illegal hill cutting for residential project in Ctg

The Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela) has issued a notice of demand for justice to 13 high government officials and residential project entrepreneurs to halt all construction activities by cutting hills in Chattogram's Askardighi area of Jamalkhan.

According to the notice issued by Advocate M Hasanul Banna on Monday (1 July), on behalf of Bela, the lands being used for constructing residential projects are officially recorded as hill slopes, hills, and gardens.

The notice receivers include mayor of Chattogram City Corporation, secretar.y of Ministry of Lands, secretary of Ministry of Housing and Public Works, secretary of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Chattogram Divisional Commissioner, Director General of Department of Environment, Chairman of Chattogram Development Authority, deputy commissioner of Chattogram, Superintendent of Chattogram District Police, Director of Department of Environment, Chattogram, Authorised Officer-2 of Chattogram Development Authority, the entrepreneurs of the residential project Shajal Chowdhury and others.

Locally known as Grindlays Bank Hill on Jamalkhan SS Khaled Road, the highest peak of this slope reaches 127 feet. Recently, a news report titled "Cutting hills after changing records" revealed that hill owners have begun a multi-storied residential building project named "Swapneel Family" by altering the land records.

Despite the Chattogram Development Authority's Authorised Officer-2 granting conditional construction permission, the Department of Environment has refrained from issuing environmental clearance for the project.

It has been alleged in the notice that the land owners have continued construction without obtaining the necessary environmental clearances, defying legal restrictions and the orders of the deputy commissioner's office to halt the project. This unauthorised construction poses severe environmental risks and causes irreparable damage to Grindlays Bank Hill on Jamalkhan SS Khaled Road.

in 2011, Bela filed a Public Interest Litigation (No 7616/2011) to stop hill cutting in Chattogram and nearby districts.

The court ruling on 19 March 2012, mandated the cessation of all hill-cutting and the demolition of any housing projects involving hill-cutting. A follow-up court order on 31 January 2023, required government agencies to report measures taken to prevent hill cutting and implement protective measures, including afforestation and the installation of retaining walls, the notice added.

Bela demands the immediate halt of all construction activities on the hill slope, hill, and garden areas on Grindlays Bank Hill. They call for the cancellation of all approvals granted to the "Swapneel Family" project and request that no further clearances be issued. Bela insists on restoring the original land records and demands compensation from those responsible for the damage.

They also urge for afforestation with indigenous species and the installation of signboards as per the court order on 31 January 2023.

Bela has urged the concerned authorities to take prompt action within seven days of receiving their letter.

Bela has also warned that failure to do so will result in legal proceedings to protect the hills and prevent further environmental degradation.