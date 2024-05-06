BELA, 4 other orgs warn against genetically modified 'golden rice' citing health concerns

Five civil society organisations today (6 May) warned against the consumption of genetically modified 'golden rice' in the country, citing health concerns.

In a meeting in the capital's National Press Club, the five organisations – the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), Unnayan Bikalper Nitinirdharoni Gobeshona (Ubinig), Nayakrishi Andolan, Nagorik Uddyog and Anti-GM Front – also alleged that multinational seed companies are trying to influence the government for the approval of the rice variety.

The speakers at the event also raised concerns that Bangladesh should not be turned into a laboratory for golden rice.

"Although it has not been approved anywhere in the world, efforts are being made to approve golden rice in the country," said Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of BELA.

"Does the government have the ability to deal with any problems that may arise after the approval of golden rice? The decision-making process in the country is not participatory and transparent," she added.

Golden rice is a genetically modified crop created by interbreeding maize genes with BRRI-29, and IR-64 and RC-28 from the Philippines. The rice is golden coloured and is said to offer a potent and cost-effective strategy to combat vitamin A deficiency. Its patent holder company is Syngenta.

Mentioning that two to three lakh cancer patients are diagnosed every year due to the use of pesticides and excess fertilisers and noting that genetically modified products can increase health risks, Zakir Hossain, coordinator of Nagorik Uddyog, said, "Cancer has now become an epidemic. So we need to pay attention to how much our food is affecting public health and the environment."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Rice Research Institute Director General Md Shahjahan Kabir told The Business Standard that there is no risk regarding golden rice.

"Many say it is poisonous. But that is not true. Genetically modified organism (GMO) crops are not toxic. We are constantly adopting other GMO crops. There have been no problems.

"Therefore, there is no fear of any problem if golden rice is approved. Because it will be approved only after testing."