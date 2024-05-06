BELA, 4 other orgs warn against genetically modified 'golden rice' citing health concerns

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 09:34 pm

Related News

BELA, 4 other orgs warn against genetically modified 'golden rice' citing health concerns

The speakers at the event also raised concerns that Bangladesh should not be turned into a laboratory for golden rice.

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 09:34 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Five civil society organisations today (6 May) warned against the consumption of genetically modified 'golden rice' in the country, citing health concerns.

In a meeting in the capital's National Press Club, the five organisations – the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), Unnayan Bikalper Nitinirdharoni Gobeshona (Ubinig), Nayakrishi Andolan, Nagorik Uddyog and Anti-GM Front – also alleged that multinational seed companies are trying to influence the government for the approval of the rice variety. 

The speakers at the event also raised concerns that Bangladesh should not be turned into a laboratory for golden rice.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Although it has not been approved anywhere in the world, efforts are being made to approve golden rice in the country," said Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of BELA.

"Does the government have the ability to deal with any problems that may arise after the approval of golden rice? The decision-making process in the country is not participatory and transparent," she added.

Golden rice is a genetically modified crop created by interbreeding maize genes with BRRI-29, and IR-64 and RC-28 from the Philippines. The rice is golden coloured and is said to offer a potent and cost-effective strategy to combat vitamin A deficiency. Its patent holder company is Syngenta.

Mentioning that two to three lakh cancer patients are diagnosed every year due to the use of pesticides and excess fertilisers and noting that genetically modified products can increase health risks, Zakir Hossain, coordinator of Nagorik Uddyog, said, "Cancer has now become an epidemic. So we need to pay attention to how much our food is affecting public health and the environment."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Rice Research Institute Director General Md Shahjahan Kabir told The Business Standard that there is no risk regarding golden rice. 

"Many say it is poisonous. But that is not true. Genetically modified organism (GMO) crops are not toxic. We are constantly adopting other GMO crops. There have been no problems. 

"Therefore, there is no fear of any problem if golden rice is approved. Because it will be approved only after testing."

Agriculture / Environment / Top News

Golden Rice / BELA / Genetically Modified / Health Concerns

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

12h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

1h | Videos
Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

40m | Videos
The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

5h | Videos
Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

6h | Videos