Beijing supports Dhaka in safeguarding national sovereignty: Chinese envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has said China supports Bangladesh in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and in opposing external interference so that the country can maintain domestic unity and stability and achieve development and revitalization.

"Bangladesh firmly pursues the one-China principle and appreciates the important role China has played in promoting regional peace and stability. The two sides are committed to further deepening strategic cooperation and thereby uplifting China-Bangladesh relations to a higher level in the new era," he said.

The Ambassador said Bangladesh and China are close partners for joint development.

He was speaking at a reception marking the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan joined as the chief guest Monday night.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the launching of the Belt and Road Initiative by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Cooperation between China and Bangladesh under the BRI has also entered a harvest season," said the Chinese envoy.

Bangladesh was the first South Asian country to join the BRI.

Over the past seven years, the BRI has taken root and blossomed in the golden Bay of Bengal.

Mega projects like the Padma Multi-function Bridge and its Rail Link, the Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Rahman Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River and many other mega projects have been completed one after another, making significant contributions to improving the people's livelihoods and upgrading infrastructure conditions in Bangladesh, said the Ambassador.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke highly of BRI that it has opened a new door of development for Bangladesh, he said.

"Looking ahead, the two countries should seize the new historical opportunities of development, further integrate development strategies, carry out Belt and Road cooperation targeting high-quality development, and exploit our respective economic advantages to complement and supplement each other," said Ambassador Yao.

"To specify, we could deepen cooperation in the fields of infrastructure development, information technology, new energy, agriculture, and so forth. With joint effort, we would definitely realize the Chinese Dream of the Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation and Bangladesh's Vision 2041," he said.

Good relations between countries derive from friendly ties between the peoples through frequent contact, said the Ambassador, adding that it is an important consensus reached by the leaders of China and Bangladesh to strengthen people-to-people interaction and cultural exchanges further.

"China has introduced a series of facilitating measures to meet the huge demand for international travels and personnel exchanges," he said.

For the time being, he said, there are 50 direct flights between the two countries on a weekly basis, with a capacity of ten thousand people.

"China attaches great importance to the betterment of relations with Bangladesh. The Embassy is committed to continuing the joint efforts with Bangladeshi friends from all walks of life to promote the strategic partnership between the two countries to a new level," said Ambassador Yao.

He called upon the Chinese enterprises in Bangladesh to proactively undertake social responsibilities, and the Chinese nationals in Bangladesh to further integrate into the local society, so as to contribute more to the promotion of friendship between the two countries.

The 19th Asian Games is being held in Hangzhou, China, said Ambassador Yao, adding that Bangladesh has sent an all-star delegation of sportsmen and sportswomen to the games.

"We wish them to excel in the competitions and make the name of Bangladesh heard loud and clear by the world," he said.