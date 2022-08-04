Beijing firmly opposes and sternly condemns Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, says Chinese envoy to Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 01:50 pm

'We believe that the government and people of Bangladesh will continue to abide by the one-China principle, understand and support China's legitimate and justified position on Taiwan question, and work together with China to defend regional peace, stability and prosperity'

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming.
China firmly opposes and sternly condemns this, said Li Jiming, Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, regarding US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

This is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués, said the ambassador in an official statement of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh published on Thursday (4 August). 

It infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, sends a wrong signal to the separatist forces for "Taiwan independence", and has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations, reads the statement. 

On 2 August, in disregard of China's strong opposition and serious representations, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited China's Taiwan region. 

Opposing that Ambassador Li Jiming said in the statement, "There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. The one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations. Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan Region not only gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, but also creates tension and conflicts in the region, bringing more uncertainties to the already troubled world."

The ambassador also said, China and Bangladesh are good neighbors, trustworthy friends and reliable partners. The two countries have always understood and supported each other on issues of core interests concerning respective sovereignty, security and territorial integrity. 

China highly appreciates Bangladesh's longstanding commitment to the one-China principle and resolute opposition to "Taiwan Independence". 

"We believe that the government and people of Bangladesh will continue to abide by the one-China principle, understand and support China's legitimate and justified position on Taiwan question, and work together with China to defend regional peace, stability and prosperity", reads the statement.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming / US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi / Taiwan

