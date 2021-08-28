Begum Zia has to go to jail again if she wants to go abroad: Law Minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said that Begum Zia will have to go to jail again if she wants to appeal to go abroad.

The minister said that the government cannot consider her appeal otherwise.

The 76-year-old BNP chief, who tested positive for Covid-19 on 11 April, was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 27 April.

On 28 April, a 10-member medical board, headed by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, was formed for the treatment of Khaleda at the Evercare Hospital a day after her admission there.

She tested negative for Covid-19 on 8 May, 27 days after she had been infected with the deadly virus, but the BNP chief was staying in the hospital for treatment for various comorbidities and post-Covid complications.

Her family submitted an application to the government on 6 May seeking permission to send her abroad for advanced treatment, but it was turned down.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on 25 March last year.