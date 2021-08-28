Begum Zia has to go to jail again if she wants to go abroad: Law Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 August, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 01:54 pm

Related News

Begum Zia has to go to jail again if she wants to go abroad: Law Minister

TBS Report
28 August, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 01:54 pm
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said that Begum Zia will have to go to jail again if she wants to appeal to go abroad.

The minister said that the government cannot consider her appeal otherwise.

The 76-year-old BNP chief, who tested positive for Covid-19 on 11 April, was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 27 April.

On 28 April, a 10-member medical board, headed by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, was formed for the treatment of Khaleda at the Evercare Hospital a day after her admission there.

She tested negative for Covid-19 on 8 May, 27 days after she had been infected with the deadly virus, but the BNP chief was staying in the hospital for treatment for various comorbidities and post-Covid complications.

Her family submitted an application to the government on 6 May seeking permission to send her abroad for advanced treatment, but it was turned down.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on 25 March last year.

Top News

Law minister / Law Minister Anisul Haq / Begum Khaleda Zia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

1d | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

1d | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

1d | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs

6
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes