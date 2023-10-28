To beat China, come with baskets of money, not intimidation and advice: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today said other countries should also come up with baskets of money and affordable proposals, instead of intimidation and giving advice, if they want to beat China.

"If you want to beat China, you should come with basket of money and affordable proposals like the Chinese. Only advice does not satisfy us," he said while talking to reporters.

The foreign minister mentioned that he said this during both the recent US and Europe visits.

Earlier, he spoke at a seminar on "Navigating Challenges: Bangladesh's Response to the Current Global Situation" at the Foreign Service Academy as the chief guest.

Diplomats World, a diplomatic magazine, hosted the seminar.

Describing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Europe visit as "very successful," Momen said the European countries listened to Bangladesh and they are now coming up with funds.

He said the European leaders highly appreciated Bangladesh's leadership and development.

"This is a great achievement for Bangladesh," he said.

Momen said many countries want to sell their products while trying to put pressure in the name of human rights and democracy.

He said Bangladesh does not want to purchase military equipment now as the priority is to ensure people's welfare.

The Global Gateway strategy embodies a Team Europe approach that brings together the European Union, EU Member States, and European development finance institutions.

Together, they aim to mobilise up to €300 billion in public and private investments from 2021 to 2027, creating essential links rather than dependencies, and closing the global investment gap.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen together with Prime Minister Hasina on Wednesday launched the negotiations on a new Partnership and Cooperation Agreement to expand and develop the relationship between the EU and Bangladesh at the Global Gateway Forum.

On this occasion, the EU, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Bangladesh signed agreements worth €400 million for renewable energy projects to contribute to a sustainable green transition of Bangladesh's power sector. It is also aimed at meeting the country's climate mitigation targets.

Five additional cooperation actions, worth €70 million, supporting education, decent work, green construction, e-governance and the prevention of gender-based violence were also launched.

President Ursula von der Leyen said, "The EU and Bangladesh have been reliable and trusted partners for 50 years. Now, we are taking this partnership even further, to reap the opportunities of the green transition under Global Gateway. The European Commission, the EIB and Bangladesh will join forces to support renewable energy and tackle climate change. This €400 million investment will make a difference for the people of Bangladesh and its economy."