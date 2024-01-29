Beans produced in Chattogram’s Sitakunda exported to Italy for the first time

For the first time, a consignment of beans produced in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila has been exported to Italy, raising hope among farmers of the upazila which is already famous for vegetable production.

Farmers and agriculture officials said Sitakunda upazila is known for the production of a variety of vegetables including beans.

Beans are seen on vast lands on both sides of the Dhaka-Chittagong highway, on cropland, land alleys, on both sides of the railway tracks, fallow land, embankments and even on hill slopes, they said.

The beans produced in Chattogram are usually supplied to different parts of the country and this is the first time that this bean has been exported to Italy.

Farmers said that although raw beans are sold in winter, dry bean seeds are sold throughout the year.

Upazila Agriculture Officer said Md Habibullah said the soil of Sitakunda is suitable for bean cultivation and bean cultivation is more profitable than Boro paddy.

Bean production in Chattogram’s Sitakunda. Photo: UNB

"As a result, bean has been cultivated on 2,650 hectares of land in this upazila. This year, 47,000 metric tons of beans worth over Tk 100 crore will be produced," he added.

Agronomists said if the price of raw and dry beans is calculated, it will increase further.

Bean is cultivated in hills and villages of different unions of the upazila including the municipality, Teriyal, Baroiyadhala, Barabkunda, Bhatiari and Kumira.

Md Hasan, a farmer of Idilpur village in the upazila, said for the first time, an export firm named "La Amre Impex" of Dhaka's Jatrabari bought 500 kgs of beans from him for exporting to Italy.

The 500 kgs of beans were packed and sent to Italy by air on an experimental basis, he added.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mohammad Habibullah said, "About 25,000 farmers cultivated beans on 2,650 hectares of land this year. We hope to produce 47,000 metric tons of beans from here. For the first time, 500 kg of beans are going to Italy in Europe. It is a matter of great pride for our country and the people of Sitakunda. If this export continues, dollars will be earned and farmers will be prosperous. "

Sitakunda Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) KM Rafiqul Islam said, "Nowhere else in the country such huge quantity of bean is cultivated. Sitakunda is famous for bean cultivation. Now this bean is being exported to Europe and if the export continues it will change the life of local farmers in the area and contribute to the country's economy by earning foreign exchange."