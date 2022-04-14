Beacon Pharmaceuticals to sponsor Bangladeshi participant in Ironman World Championship

Beacon Pharmaceuticals is the proud sponsor of Shamsuzzaman Arafat who is competing in the Ironman World Championship.

Shamsuzzaman Arafat is Bangladesh's first Ironman who specialises in running, cycling and swimming at the same time.

He is eyeing to win the Ironman World Championship which is going to be held on 6 May in Utah, USA.

Beacon Pharmaceuticals organised a jersey unveiling ceremony at 2pm on Wednesday, reads a press release.

Managing Director of Beacon Pharmaceuticals and Member of Parliament Md Ebadul Karim was present on the occasion.

SM Mahmudul Haque Pallab, Bappa Sarkar and others also spoke on the occasion.

May the name of Bangladesh echo again and again in the world court through the victory of Shamsuzzaman Arafat, reads the statement.