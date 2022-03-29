Be ready to fight if enemy attacks peace-loving Bangladesh, PM urges armed forces

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked the armed forces to remain ever prepared to thwart any threat to the country's Independence and sovereignty.

"We have to remain prepared. If enemy from outside attacks us we must resist in a befitting manner," she said while inaugurating the Sheikh Russell Cantonment at Jazeera in Shariatpur.

She joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The prime minister said Bangladesh believes in "friendship to all, malice to none", the foreign policy formulated by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"We do not want to fight with anyone. We will not engage in war, but we have to remain prepared," she said.

In this connection, she said the government has taken steps to upgrade, train and make the armed forces resourceful.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed also spoke at the programme.