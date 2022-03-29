Be ready to fight if enemy attacks peace-loving Bangladesh, PM urges armed forces

Bangladesh

UNB
29 March, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 12:29 pm

Related News

Be ready to fight if enemy attacks peace-loving Bangladesh, PM urges armed forces

UNB
29 March, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 12:29 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked the armed forces to remain ever prepared to thwart any threat to the country's Independence and sovereignty.

"We have to remain prepared. If enemy from outside attacks us we must resist in a befitting manner," she said while inaugurating the Sheikh Russell Cantonment at Jazeera in Shariatpur.

She joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The prime minister said Bangladesh believes in "friendship to all, malice to none", the foreign policy formulated by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"We do not want to fight with anyone. We will not engage in war, but we have to remain prepared," she said.

In this connection, she said the government has taken steps to upgrade, train and make the armed forces resourceful.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed also spoke at the programme.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Armed Forces Bangladesh / war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

2h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

3h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

3h | Videos
Anti-Russia campaigns by Western media outlets

Anti-Russia campaigns by Western media outlets

4h | Videos
Superfood seeds that have incredible benefits

Superfood seeds that have incredible benefits

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy