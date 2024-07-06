Be prepared to go to the moon: PM to children

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon the children to take preparation from now on to make them worthy so they can go to the moon in future.

"We will go to the moon one day. So, you have to take preparation from this moment," she said while opening "Bangabandhu Corner" at Gimadanga Tungipara Government Model Primary School.

She also unveiled the cover of a picture album titled "Eso Bangabandhuke Jani" (Let's know Bangabandhu) drawn by the children with special needs at the school which was established in 1912.

The prime minister asked the students to study attentively as they can be prime ministers, ministers, scientists and noted personalities of the country one day.

"Study attentively to be great human beings. We will build Smart Bangladesh. You will be really smart. You will run the state one day. You will be prime minister, minister and scientist and going to the greater places and doing researches," she said.

The premier said her prayers and blessings will be for the children as they can be successful in their endeavours.

Sheikh Hasina, the elder daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said her father wanted to give the children a beautiful life.

About the album of pictures on the country's history drawn by the children with special needs, she said it will help let know the country's history.

She said her father never preferred any luxury for his life rather he had done work to give the people an improved and better life.

"He (Bangabandhu) had only one target to get rid the people of the poverty and give them an improved life," she added.

Earlier, on her arrival at the school, the students welcomed her.

The school cherishes memories of Bangabandhu as Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman studied there.

Sheikh Hasina also exchanged pleasantries with the students and inquired about their well-being.

She spent some time at the Bangabandhu corner as well where various books on the Father of the Nation were shelved.

Later, she visited the Tungipara Multipurpose Pouro Market here.

Earlier this morning, the prime minister offered prayers at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara here.

She went to her ancestral home on Friday afternoon after attending a civic reception at Mawa in Munshiganj marking the closing function of the construction work of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.