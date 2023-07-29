Be alert so that anti-liberation forces cannot rise: Law minister

29 July, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 07:02 pm

Be alert so that anti-liberation forces cannot rise: Law minister

Everyone should always stay alert so that the ghosts of Ghulam Azam, Nizami, Mujahid can no longer rise, said Law Minister Anisul Huq on Saturday.

He said this while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar titled 'Buddhist Family Law Formulation: Our Expectations' organised by The Buddhist Religious Welfare Trust at the International Mother Language Institute auditorium in the capital on Saturday.

President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua presented the keynote paper in the seminar.

"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman worked tirelessly throughout his life to build a happy, prosperous and non-communal Sonar Bangla. Under the charismatic leadership of his able daughter Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is now recognised and appreciated worldwide as a model country of communal harmony," the minister said.

He said the anti-independence forces have carried out various conspiracies and misdeeds in the past to destroy the communal harmony of Bangladesh.

"But with the courageous and visionary steps of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the cooperation of people of all religions, castes and classes, it has been possible to suppress it strictly. We all have to be alert and aware at all times so that the ghosts of Ghulam Azam, Nizami, Mujahid - anti-independence forces can no longer rise," said the law minister.

Presided over by Supta Bhusan Barua, vice-chairman of the Buddhist Religious Welfare Trust, the function was addressed, among others, by the Secretary of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Moinul Kabir, and Secretary of the Department of Law and Justice Ghulam Sarwar.

