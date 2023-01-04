Be alert against arson-terrorism's recurrence: PM Hasina to police

Bangladesh

BSS
04 January, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 03:29 pm

Related News

Be alert against arson-terrorism's recurrence: PM Hasina to police

BSS
04 January, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 03:29 pm
Be alert against arson-terrorism&#039;s recurrence: PM Hasina to police

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked police officials to remain alert against the recurrence of arson-terrorism and ill-attempt to hinder the country's economic progress.

"Remain alert so none can impede the economic development of Bangladesh, none can dare to do arson-terrorism again and none can interrupt the security of people's life," she said.  

The premier said this while addressing the high officials of Bangladesh Police (BP) at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Dhaka on the occasion of Police Week-2023 on Wednesday (4 January).

She said that it is normal for anyone to demonstrate and stage movements, but it will have to be done with people's participation.

"If any destructive activity is perpetrated there, appropriate measures have to be taken," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said today's achievement of Bangladesh did not come in any way, rather the government has done it.

"This development of the country didn't come in any way, we have to give labour, have to do work and have to formulate a plan for it," she said.

She also said the government has brought a massive change in Bangladesh as the outcome of its development activities.

The premier said that the government has kept rolling the economic wheel of Bangladesh and done it very successfully facing Covid-19 and war (Ukraine-Russia) as well as maintaining economic policy strictly.

With many others, BP also has a huge contribution to this development, she said, adding, "So, none can disrupt this progress."

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Public Security Division Senior Secretary Md. Aminul Islam Khan also spoke.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun delivered the welcome address, while Additional IGP Kamrul Hasan gave the vote of thanks.

The premier also heard some high police officials. A documentary on BP was screened.

Top News

PM Hasina / Bangladesh police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, the page &#039;Old Collection&#039; has 35,000 followers. So far more than 6,000 people have bought old books from Shariful Islam. Photos: Courtesy

How a former rice trader became a collector and promoter of rare books

6h | Panorama
According to ESDO in Bangladesh, every year, about 87,000 tonnes of single-use plastic are thrown away. Photo: Rehman Asad/ TBS

The world is looking to rein in single-use plastic. Will corporations in Bangladesh pay heed?

4h | Panorama
No-honking days and noise barriers aim to quell Mumbai's cacophony

No-honking days and noise barriers aim to quell Mumbai's cacophony

3h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Ghanaian man reportedly world’s tallest man?

Ghanaian man reportedly world’s tallest man?

34m | TBS World
Hatil targets to sell furniture worth minimum 2 crores taka at the DITF-2023

Hatil targets to sell furniture worth minimum 2 crores taka at the DITF-2023

17h | TBS Stories
Is Pori Moni a victim of domestic violence?

Is Pori Moni a victim of domestic violence?

18h | TBS Entertainment
Drivers do not know what zebra crossing is!

Drivers do not know what zebra crossing is!

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night