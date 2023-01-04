Be alert against arson-terrorism's recurrence: PM Hasina to police

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked police officials to remain alert against the recurrence of arson-terrorism and ill-attempt to hinder the country's economic progress.

"Remain alert so none can impede the economic development of Bangladesh, none can dare to do arson-terrorism again and none can interrupt the security of people's life," she said.

The premier said this while addressing the high officials of Bangladesh Police (BP) at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Dhaka on the occasion of Police Week-2023 on Wednesday (4 January).

She said that it is normal for anyone to demonstrate and stage movements, but it will have to be done with people's participation.

"If any destructive activity is perpetrated there, appropriate measures have to be taken," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said today's achievement of Bangladesh did not come in any way, rather the government has done it.

"This development of the country didn't come in any way, we have to give labour, have to do work and have to formulate a plan for it," she said.

She also said the government has brought a massive change in Bangladesh as the outcome of its development activities.

The premier said that the government has kept rolling the economic wheel of Bangladesh and done it very successfully facing Covid-19 and war (Ukraine-Russia) as well as maintaining economic policy strictly.

With many others, BP also has a huge contribution to this development, she said, adding, "So, none can disrupt this progress."

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Public Security Division Senior Secretary Md. Aminul Islam Khan also spoke.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun delivered the welcome address, while Additional IGP Kamrul Hasan gave the vote of thanks.

The premier also heard some high police officials. A documentary on BP was screened.