Be 100% sure no votes will be cast night before election: CEC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 07:08 pm

Related News

Be 100% sure no votes will be cast night before election: CEC

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 07:08 pm
Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal talks to reporters in Chattogram on Tuesday (26 December). Photo: TBS
Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal talks to reporters in Chattogram on Tuesday (26 December). Photo: TBS

No votes will be cast in ballot boxes on the night before polls, said Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday (26 December).

"Not 99%, we can provide a 100% guarantee in this matter," he said while briefing reporters after exchanging views with candidates, election officials and law enforcers in Chattogram city. 

"The ballot papers will go to centres on the morning of the polling day. Even if it goes 10 days or 10 months before the polls, there would not be any problem. On the morning of the polling day, candidates' polling agents will check whether the transparent ballot boxes are empty and then the boxes will be closed [for casting votes]," Awal said. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Polling agents will be there until the votes are counted and results are announced to check if the votes are counted correctly. If the counting is done correctly, the polls will surely be free, fair and impartial," he added.

The CEC further said, "I have spoken to the candidates. They said the law and order situation is still fairly good. There have been some incidents of vandalism, arson and clashes. But overall, the candidates are satisfied with the performance of the law enforcement and administration."

The CEC also said he has sent a clear message to the administration, law enforcers and field level election officials to maintain a fair election environment. 

"Presiding officers and polling officers have been instructed to ensure that no unauthorised people enter the polling station. It has to be closely monitored otherwise the voting process will be questioned," he added. 

Addressing the reporters, he said, "The transparency of the voting process will be reflected through the media as media personnel will be inside the polling stations. They can enter directly without the permission of the presiding officer and take pictures."

Top News

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / JS polls / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

4h | Habitat
The new 4V looks mostly the same as the previous one but has a more balanced chassis design, a new headlight design and a new exhaust. Photo: Akif Hamid

TVS APACHE RTR 160 4V: A new fuel-injected experience

5h | Wheels
Phantasm of feelings

Phantasm of feelings

5h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

200 percent high growth in LPG

200 percent high growth in LPG

2h | Videos
Why the Premier League doesn't have a Christmas break

Why the Premier League doesn't have a Christmas break

4h | Videos
Loan disbursement to small entrepreneurs rises 28% in Q2

Loan disbursement to small entrepreneurs rises 28% in Q2

8h | Videos
Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

22h | Videos