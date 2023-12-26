Be 100% sure no votes will be cast night before election: CEC

No votes will be cast in ballot boxes on the night before polls, said Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday (26 December).

"Not 99%, we can provide a 100% guarantee in this matter," he said while briefing reporters after exchanging views with candidates, election officials and law enforcers in Chattogram city.

"The ballot papers will go to centres on the morning of the polling day. Even if it goes 10 days or 10 months before the polls, there would not be any problem. On the morning of the polling day, candidates' polling agents will check whether the transparent ballot boxes are empty and then the boxes will be closed [for casting votes]," Awal said.

"Polling agents will be there until the votes are counted and results are announced to check if the votes are counted correctly. If the counting is done correctly, the polls will surely be free, fair and impartial," he added.

The CEC further said, "I have spoken to the candidates. They said the law and order situation is still fairly good. There have been some incidents of vandalism, arson and clashes. But overall, the candidates are satisfied with the performance of the law enforcement and administration."

The CEC also said he has sent a clear message to the administration, law enforcers and field level election officials to maintain a fair election environment.

"Presiding officers and polling officers have been instructed to ensure that no unauthorised people enter the polling station. It has to be closely monitored otherwise the voting process will be questioned," he added.

Addressing the reporters, he said, "The transparency of the voting process will be reflected through the media as media personnel will be inside the polling stations. They can enter directly without the permission of the presiding officer and take pictures."