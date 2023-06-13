BDR mutiny case accused dies at Dhaka medical

An accused in the BDR mutiny case died at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Md Abed Ali, 57, son of late Masir Uddin.

He was an accused in a case over 2009 BDR mutiny and an inmate of Dhaka Central Jail.

He was taken to DMCH on 7 June from jail after he fell sick and died in the medicine ward of the hospital at around 10:08am on Tuesday.

DMCH police outpost In-Charge Inspector Md Bacchu Miah said the body was kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Seventy-four people, including 57 army officials, were killed in the mutiny in the capital's Pilkhana headquarters of the erstwhile Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) on 25 and 26 February in 2009.

A total of 58 cases, including one for murder and looting and the rest for mutiny, were filed in connection with the incident.

Some 152 people were sentenced to death and 423 others to different jail terms in the case. Besides, 277 accused were acquitted.