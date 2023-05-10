BDR Beribadh market to be demolished for eco-park: Dhaka north mayor

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 02:41 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Beribadh BDR market has no association with the Bangladesh Border Guards (BGB) and will be evicted soon, Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam said on Wednesday (10 May).

Speaking to the press after inspecting the construction of an eco-park in the water retention area in the capital's Kalyanpur, Atiqul said extortion was done in the market using the BGB-tag even though it had no role there.  

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"I have spoken with the home minister. The market will be evacuated very soon," he said.

"No matter what obstacles come, the eco park will be built for the benefit of the people," he added.

Saying the Dhaka Wasa had acquired the land in 1989, he pointed out that many illegal structures had been built there and all those would be evicted.

He urged those who had paid money for the land to contact the district commissioner's office.

The mayor said the eco-park construction project was planned on 172 acres of land, of which 52 acres were not occupied. 

The Dhaka North City Corporation has already managed to recover 30 acres of land. 

"Those who voluntarily come to the corporation and explain their possession of land, I applaud them."

