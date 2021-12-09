BD-US Navy training CARAT ends

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 05:58 pm

BD-US Navy training CARAT ends

The joint exercise titled Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training kicked off on 4 December

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 05:58 pm
BD-US Navy training CARAT ends

The 10-day long combined exercise titled Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2021 between Bangladesh Navy and US Navy ended at the School of Maritime Warfare and Tactics (SMWT) Auditorium on Thursday.

The training was for navy members to step forward to address common maritime security issues as well as to strengthen the long-lasting partnership between the two countries.

Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (operation) Rear Admiral Ashraful Haque was present as the chief guest while Earl R Miller, US Ambassador to Bangladesh, was present as the special guest. High officials from both Bangladesh and US Navy were also present on the occasion. 

Meanwhile, exercise CARAT is the largest naval exercise between the US and Bangladesh Navy where members of both Navies participated in various exercises. 

As a part of the training, a Littoral Combat Ship named "USS Tulsa" arrived in Bangladesh on 6 December and joined the exercises along with Bangladesh Navy Ships. 

Regarding the CARAT, virtual programmes titled "Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) program on maritime Domain Awareness" and "Women Peace and Security" were held too.

This maritime exercise is part of the US Navy's oldest and longest regional exercise programme in South and South-East Asia aiming to strengthen partnerships between regional navies and enhance maritime security cooperation.

The ship USS Tulsa will leave the Chattogram Port on Saturday.
 

