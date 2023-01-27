BD parliamentary team attends PUIC meeting in Algeria

Bangladesh

UNB
27 January, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 07:13 pm

Related News

BD parliamentary team attends PUIC meeting in Algeria

UNB
27 January, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 07:13 pm
BD parliamentary team attends PUIC meeting in Algeria

A three-member team of Bangladesh Parliament participated in the 48th meeting of the Executive Committee of the Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States (PUIC) in Algeria on Friday (27 January).

The head of Bangladesh delegation and also the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker spoke at the meeting, said a press release.

He requested the OIC to strengthen its support to Bangladesh over the peaceful repatriation of Rohingyas refugees to Myanmar from Bangladesh.

He also raised the Rohingya issue while talking to PUIC general secretary.

Two other members of the Bangladesh team are Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin and SM Shahjada.

Top News

Parliament / delegation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch:TBS

Why we need consumer education for consumer wellbeing

9h | Thoughts
Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute. Illustration: TBS

Twin shocks call for stronger domestic policy response

10h | Thoughts
December-er shohor, taxi taken for airport and the Park Street bathed in lights. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

Exploring Kolkata on foot, empowered by Google Maps

10h | Explorer
Island hopping in Bangladesh?

Island hopping in Bangladesh?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

1d | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

1d | TBS Stories
After all the controversies, how is Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’?

After all the controversies, how is Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’?

1h | TBS Entertainment
PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund