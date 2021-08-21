BD Consulate in New York organises voluntary blood donation programme to commemorate National Mourning Day

Bangladesh

TBS report
21 August, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 12:49 pm

Related News

BD Consulate in New York organises voluntary blood donation programme to commemorate National Mourning Day

TBS report
21 August, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 12:49 pm

Bangladesh Consulate General in New York, in association with New York Blood Center, organised a voluntary blood donation programme on the occasion of   'National Mourning Day' and the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

New York State Senator John Liu and Consul General Sadia Faizunnesa jointly inaugurated the blood donation programme on 20 August.

At the beginning of the programme, a minute's silence was observed in memory of the Father of the Nation, other martyred members of his family and martyred freedom fighters.

Senator John Liu, along with the officials and employees of the Consulate and members of the Bangladeshi community in New York participated in voluntary blood donation.

Consul General Sadia Faizunnesa said, "The great architect of independence and the greatest Bengali of all time Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman devoted himself to the service of humanity. Being inspired by his ideals, the consulate has taken the initiative, in collaboration with the New York Blood Center, especially at a time when there is a blood crisis amid coronavirus pandemic."

She then conveyed her sincere thanks to Senator John Liu, all blood donors and present community members at the event.

Each blood donor was given a letter of appreciation for their donation by the consulate.

USA / New york bangladesh consulate / Blood Donation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

2d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

2d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

2d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Corporates

E-Orange owner, her husband sent to jail

6
TBS Infograph
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding