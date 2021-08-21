BD Consulate in New York organises voluntary blood donation programme to commemorate National Mourning Day

Bangladesh Consulate General in New York, in association with New York Blood Center, organised a voluntary blood donation programme on the occasion of 'National Mourning Day' and the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

New York State Senator John Liu and Consul General Sadia Faizunnesa jointly inaugurated the blood donation programme on 20 August.

At the beginning of the programme, a minute's silence was observed in memory of the Father of the Nation, other martyred members of his family and martyred freedom fighters.

Senator John Liu, along with the officials and employees of the Consulate and members of the Bangladeshi community in New York participated in voluntary blood donation.

Consul General Sadia Faizunnesa said, "The great architect of independence and the greatest Bengali of all time Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman devoted himself to the service of humanity. Being inspired by his ideals, the consulate has taken the initiative, in collaboration with the New York Blood Center, especially at a time when there is a blood crisis amid coronavirus pandemic."

She then conveyed her sincere thanks to Senator John Liu, all blood donors and present community members at the event.

Each blood donor was given a letter of appreciation for their donation by the consulate.