BCS health cadres protest regularisation, promotion of ad-hoc doctors

The BCS Health Cadre Association has protested a decision of the Ministry of Health to regularise and grant promotion to nearly 2,000 doctors who were initially hired on an ad hoc basis.

The association held a press conference at the National Press Club on Tuesday to protest the move.

Dr Neyamat Hossain, convener of the association, said they were concerned about the disparity in promotions between cadre and non-cadre doctors. 

He alleged that the health ministry had provided false information to the Ministry of Public Administration to benefit some ad hoc-appointed doctors. He further claimed that the health ministry had not informed the public administration ministry about an ongoing court case related to the matter.

It is illogical that a group of employees who were made permanent without meeting the conditions of their recruitment rules, such as taking exams and training, have never taken any exams or training throughout their careers, and those who failed the BCS and became non-cadre, Dr Neyamat said. 

"It is not understandable to us why they should be exempt from the five conditions of the BCS cadre and be placed above those who have passed the BCS," he said.

For these reasons, 35,000 cadre doctors are aggrieved, Dr Neyamat said. "We have documented all irregularities of the Health Directorate and the health ministry and submitted them to the honourable minister, state minister, Cabinet Division, Public Service Commission, and all relevant departments, for which we have received acknowledgements."

Despite having all the evidence, the secretary committee on administrative development has given approval in principle to their waiver file, he said. "This file is currently awaiting recommendations from the Public Service Commission after passing through the Ministry of Public Administration. This is a grave injustice to our health cadres."

The practice of placing cadre doctors under the supervision of ad hoc (non-cadre) officers is not supported by any law or regulation and is completely illegal, Dr Neyamat said.

"We will not accept this injustice and oppression. We demand that all illegal promotions must be cancelled, all illegal appointments must be annulled, and all ongoing processes for these waivers must be permanently revoked," he said. 

The association leaders also demanded punishment for those involved in the irregularities.

