BCMEA elects new office bearers for 2023-24 terms

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
04 April, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 06:16 pm

Related News

BCMEA elects new office bearers for 2023-24 terms

TBS Report 
04 April, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 06:16 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Md Shirajul Islam Mollah, managing director of China-Bangla Ceramic Ind Ltd, and Irfan Uddin, director of FARR Ceramics Ltd, have been re-elected as President and General Secretary of Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BCMEA) respectively. 

The new office bearers have been elected for the next two years (2023-24) by the previously elected board members at the BCMEA office, reads a press release. 

Of them, Md Shirajul Islam has been re-elected as the BCMEA President for the 4th consecutive term. 

Besides, Moynul Islam, vice chairman of Monno Ceramic Ind Ltd, has been re-elected as the Senior Vice President, and Md Mamunur Rashid FCMA, additional managing director of Monalisa Ceramic (BD) Ltd, has been elected as the Senior Vice President. 

Engr Ruslan Nasir, deputy managing director of Mir Ceramic Ltd, Abdul Hakim Sumon, managing director of Excellent Tiles Ind Ltd, Tanvir Ahmed, managing director of Sheltech Ceramics Ltd, and Sifat E Arman, director of Bangladesh Hardland Ceramics Co Ltd, have all been elected as Vice Presidents of the Board for the terms 2023-24.

Other elected Directors are SM Faruqi Hasan, chairman of Protik Fine Ceramics Ltd, Md Shamsul Huda, managing director of Greatwall Ceramic Ind Ltd, Farian Yousuf, managing director of Paragon Ceramic Ind Ltd and Ayesha Sanaa Asif Tabani, director of Mirpur Ceramic Works Ltd.
 

Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BCMEA) / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: ISPR

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

3h | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

7h | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

8h | Thoughts
An illustration of the Hammam Khana. Illustration: Augustin Anjan

Restoring the Lalbagh Hammam: Seeing it as it was

8h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

4h | TBS World
Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

4h | Tech Talk
Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

6h | TBS Stories
Those who still hold the lungi loom taught by their father and grandfather

Those who still hold the lungi loom taught by their father and grandfather

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka