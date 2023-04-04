BCMEA elects new office bearers for 2023-24 terms

Md Shirajul Islam Mollah, managing director of China-Bangla Ceramic Ind Ltd, and Irfan Uddin, director of FARR Ceramics Ltd, have been re-elected as President and General Secretary of Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BCMEA) respectively.

The new office bearers have been elected for the next two years (2023-24) by the previously elected board members at the BCMEA office, reads a press release.

Of them, Md Shirajul Islam has been re-elected as the BCMEA President for the 4th consecutive term.

Besides, Moynul Islam, vice chairman of Monno Ceramic Ind Ltd, has been re-elected as the Senior Vice President, and Md Mamunur Rashid FCMA, additional managing director of Monalisa Ceramic (BD) Ltd, has been elected as the Senior Vice President.

Engr Ruslan Nasir, deputy managing director of Mir Ceramic Ltd, Abdul Hakim Sumon, managing director of Excellent Tiles Ind Ltd, Tanvir Ahmed, managing director of Sheltech Ceramics Ltd, and Sifat E Arman, director of Bangladesh Hardland Ceramics Co Ltd, have all been elected as Vice Presidents of the Board for the terms 2023-24.

Other elected Directors are SM Faruqi Hasan, chairman of Protik Fine Ceramics Ltd, Md Shamsul Huda, managing director of Greatwall Ceramic Ind Ltd, Farian Yousuf, managing director of Paragon Ceramic Ind Ltd and Ayesha Sanaa Asif Tabani, director of Mirpur Ceramic Works Ltd.

