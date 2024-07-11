BCL warns those standing against Bangladesh's progress in the name of movement

The Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student unit of the Awami League, has warned that they will stand against anyone who attempts to disrupt the progress towards Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Smart Bangladesh by holding the country's students and education system hostage in the name of a movement.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Dhaka University's Madhur Canteen today (11 July), BCL President Saddam Hussain said the quota reform movement was escalating to a point where it felt like it was a conflict between the students and the general population.

"The nationwide movement for the abolition or reform of the quota system needs reconsideration. Despite being fully aware of the sensitivity of the quota issue, it is essential to understand that the protesters are not isolated from society and the nation."

He said a balance must be struck to ensure no hardships are created for the general public centring the quota reform demands.

At the briefing, the BCL urged the protesting students to return to classes so as not to disrupt the lives of the general public.

Reading out a written statement, Hussain said bringing a logical and inclusive solution, alongside reforms, in the quota system was the most urgent need of the moment.

He said there was no need for any arbitrariness, haste or sudden decisions such as calling a blockade to realise demands.

Addressing the agitators, he said if the "so-called agitation is carried out by holding the people hostage" without understanding the basic issues of the state structure, the agitators should also remember the judiciary was independent and the executive branch was established by the people's vote.

The BCL also presented some information in the press conference referring to the relevance of the quota system.

According to the ruling body, while the quota was in place, more than 24% women were employed in the 36th, 37th and 38th BCS.

Once the quota was abolished, for the 40th, 41st and 43rd BCS, women employment fell to below 22% with the lowest in the last one – 17.05%.

Even in nearly 50 districts, the representation of women in government jobs other than BCS was zero, they claimed.

The BCL president said not a single person was recommended to the BCS police from 24 districts of the country in the 40th BCS and from 18 districts in the 41st BCS.

The same was true for the socially disadvantaged minorities, with recommendations falling from 179 persons between the 31st to 38th BCS to 24 in the 39th BCS and only two in the 40th and 41st BCS.

"Apart from their own demands and thoughts about securing the future, they cannot avoid the suffering of the common people in any way. The matter is going to such a level that it is a general public versus students situation."

Government and students at crossroads

Amid ongoing protests over the reform of the quota system in government jobs, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal urged students to accept the court's directive and return to their classes.

"The students should respect the court's decision and refrain from any actions causing public inconvenience," said Kamal.

About the question paper leak, the home minister said proper action will be taken against those involved in question paper leaks.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday (10 July) ordered a month-long status quo on the High Court's judgement to reinstate the freedom fighter quota system for first and second-class government jobs.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader expressed hope that the Supreme Court will take a "pragmatic decision" in the upcoming final hearing on the quota reform case in August.

"The Appellate Division has issued a four-week status quo on quota reform. I hope the court will take a pragmatic decision," Quader said.

On 5 June, the High Court ordered the government to retain the 30% freedom fighter quota in government jobs.

It also declared illegal the circular issued on 4 October 2018 cancelling the quota system.