BCL-Police clash with protesters in Habiganj, Awami League office set on fire

Policemen deployed in Habiganj. Photo: Prothom Alo
Policemen deployed in Habiganj. Photo: Prothom Alo

Activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League and policemen clashed with protesters, who took to the streets as part of the programmes announced by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, in Habiganj this evening (2 August).

The clash began at around 3:00pm near the Tinkona Pukurpar area of the Habiganj city, Prothom Alo reports. 

During the clash the house of a local member of parliament was vandalised and the district office of the ruling Awami League was set on fire, the report states.

Protesters in Habiganj gathered near the Board Mosque area under the 'Prayer and Student-Public Mass Procession' programme after the Jummah prayer. 

According to eyewitnesses, as the student took position near the Board Mosque area, members of BCL took position near the Purba Town Hall area. At one point, members of district Chhatra Dal and other political parties joined the protesters and began a procession.

When the procession reached the Purba Town Hall area, a clash ensued with BCL,  during which the district AL office was torched and threw brick-bats at local MP Abu Zahir's house.

Soon after, policemen arrived at the spot and clashes ensued. At one point police opened fire, according to the Prothom Alo report. 

However, there has been no report of any casualty as of 5:17pm.

 

Habiganj / Bangladesh / quota reform protest

