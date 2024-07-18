BCL men brandish firearms, fire at protesters in Chattogram

Chhatra League and Jubo League men shoot at protesting students in Chattogram’s Bahaddarhat area on 18 July. Photo: TBS

Chhatra League and Jubo League men were seen openly carrying firearms and shooting at protesting students in Chattogram's Bahaddarhat area today (18 July).

Meanwhile, a fire was set to the police box in Chattogram's Bahaddarhat during a four-hour-long clash between quota reform protesters, police and Chhatra League.

Hasanur Rahman of Kalurghat fire station told The Business Standard that two units started working to control the fire after receiving information about the fire.

The clashes are still continuing.

Police and Chhatra League men have been clashing with protesters from Bahaddarhat to Shah Amanat Bridge since morning.

The clash sparked into a battlefield around 2:30pm when Chhatra League and Jubo League leaders and activists attacked protesting students in front of the Water Development Board.

Police were also seen joining the conflict.

This is when Chhatra League and Jubo League men began to open fire.

Besides, they attacked the students with locally-made weapons and sticks.

Clashes spread to Bahaddarhat, Mohammadpur, Badurtala, Chandgaon and Muradpur.

Earlier, around 10am, protesting students clashed with the police on the Chittagong-Cox's Bazar highway in the new bridge area of ​​the city.