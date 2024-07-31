Former BCL leaders hail criticism storm on Quader, make him leave press conference

Former Chhatra League leaders protested Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's decision to invite them for a discussion and then proceed to hold a press conference with the media instead.

Quader had earlier scheduled a discussion meeting with former Chhatra League leaders at the party's central office in Dhaka's Bangabandhu Avenue today (31 July).

Despite the presence of former leaders, Quader started a press conference instead of the scheduled discussion meeting.

At this point, the former leaders began to protest. They directed their frustration at Quader, saying, "You called us here, so you should listen to us first. Why are you holding a press conference?"

The former student leaders had already been upset at the presence of AL Presidium Member Abdur Razzaque at the venue.

"Why is he here?" They shouted, questioning his son's anti-government comments on social media platform Facebook.

Amid the uproar, Quader left the press conference and went to his office.

The former leaders then started chanting various slogans.

Earlier at the press conference, Quader addressed the former BCL leaders, urging them to forget grievances and unite against those causing chaos in the name of the quota reform movement.

"Awami League will see who is on the field," he said.