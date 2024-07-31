Former BCL leaders hail criticism storm on Quader, make him leave press conference

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 04:46 pm

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader leaving the press conference. Screengrab from a video: Collected
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader leaving the press conference. Screengrab from a video: Collected

Former Chhatra League leaders protested Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's decision to invite them for a discussion and then proceed to hold a press conference with the media instead.

Quader had earlier scheduled a discussion meeting with former Chhatra League leaders at the party's central office in Dhaka's Bangabandhu Avenue today (31 July).

At this point, the former leaders began to protest. They directed their frustration at Quader, saying, "You called us here, so you should listen to us first. Why are you holding a press conference?"

The former student leaders had already been upset at the presence of AL Presidium Member Abdur Razzaque at the venue. 

"Why is he here?" They shouted, questioning his son's anti-government comments on social media platform Facebook.

Amid the uproar, Quader left the press conference and went to his office.

The former leaders then started chanting various slogans.

Earlier at the press conference, Quader addressed the former BCL leaders, urging them to forget grievances and unite against those causing chaos in the name of the quota reform movement.

"Awami League will see who is on the field," he said.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader / Chhatra League

