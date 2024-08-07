BCL leader Sajib Halder detained at Benapole check post

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 09:24 pm

Representational Photo: Pixabay
Representational Photo: Pixabay

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have detained Chhatra League leader Md Sajib Halder while he was attempting to cross the border into India at the Benapole integrated check post today (7 August).

Sajib was also a close aide of Salman F Rahman, the former prime minister's private industry and investment adviser and a former lawmaker.

Three others were also detained by the BGB members from Chapainawabganj's Sonamasjid and Chuadanga's Darshana check posts, said a BGB press release.

The detainees are Rajshahi City Corporation's ward councillor Md Rajab Ali, his associate Nazmul Hossain and the city corporation's accountant Nizamul Huda.

The Border Guard Bangladesh has ramped up patrols and intelligence surveillance along the border so that no one can flee the country following the fall of Awami League-government.
 

