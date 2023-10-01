BCL leader accused of leaving Tk3 lakh due in food bill at Cox's Bazar restaurant

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 October, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 05:40 pm

General Secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Cox's Bazar unit Maruf Adnan has been accused of leaving a Tk3 lakh food bill pending at a restaurant located below the World Beach Resort.

The restaurant owner, Shahab Uddin, filed a written statement against seven people at the Cox's Bazar Sadar police station, naming Maruf as the main accused.

According to the statement, a group of BCL men, led by Maruf Adnan, has been dining at Shahab's restaurant for the last 7-8 months. But they refused to pay the bill, which now amounts to around Tk3 lakhs. 

When the group was asked to pay their due bill, on Tuesday (26 September) night, they vandalised the restaurant, and "looted" around Tk30,000 from there, while causing serious injuries to the restaurant owner's father, it added.

Denying the allegations, BCL leader Maruf Adnan said he never even went to any such restaurant. He, however, said he would pay the owner if he can provide evidence of the incident.

