BCL injures 8 Chhatra Union members at 21 Feb event in port city

Activists from the ruling party's student wing allegedly attacked Chhatra Union members injuring at least eight of them including women when placing floral wreaths at the Shaheed Minar premises of a school in the port city on Tuesday.

All the injured have received first aid treatments after the incident at the city's Municipal Model High School.

According to Imran Chowdhury, Chhatra Union's Chattogram district president, in the morning of the International Mother Language Day, members from Awami League's women wing in the port city and Chattogram Zilla South Jubo League put wreaths by breaking lines and going past those who were ahead in order.

Chhatra Union activists did not object at this incidence, but soon afterwards another group of Jubo League leaders also cut the queue and even wore shoes to the Shaheed Minar premises. Wearing of shoes at Shaheed Minar premises is considered a show of disrespect to the martyrs of the Language Movement, and Chhatra Union leaders promptly protested leading to scuffles.

Jubo League leaders departed from the scene but Chhatra League leaders remained.

Later, when Chhatra Union leaders placed their wreaths, they chanted anti-dictator slogans apparently pointing at the ruling party. Hearing the slogans, Chhatra League activists, who were already infuriated over the previous scuffle, swooped in on the

Chhatra Union members dragging down even women activists from the altar. Eight to ten Chhatra Union activists were injured in the attack, Imran claimed adding his punajbi was also teared up.

Didarul Alam Didar, president of Chattogram Zilla South Jubo League, did not pick up his phone when contacted over the incident.

Zakaria Dastagir, general secretary of Chhatra League's Chattogram city unit, told The Business Standard, "I myself was present during the placing of wreaths. Chhatra Union men were not present at the scene during then."

Zakaria, however, added that Chhtra Union leaders have sent him some photographs linked to the attack through a journalist and that he is scrutinising the images. The alleged attackers in the photos are not from the port city's Chhatra League unit as has been alleged, he said.

Jahidul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station in the port city, said, there was a minor altercation between the two groups in the morning. Police were present at the scene and removed both parties from the spot. Nothing else happened, the officer claimed.

