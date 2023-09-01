BCL activists gather around Suhrawardy Udyan chanting slogans ahead of grand rally

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the ruling Awami League (AL), will hold the "biggest-ever student rally" at Suhrawardi Udayan this afternoon in memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatun Nesa Mujib.

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will address the rally to be held at 3pm, according to a BCL press release.

BCL leaders and activists are entering Suhrawardy Udyan to join the grand rally through three gates near Kali temple, Bangla Academy and TSC.

Many activists have not entered the venue yet but are staying nearby. The entire Suhrawardy Udyan is filled with processions. BCL activists are chanting slogans.

BCL hopes that it is going to be a historic gathering as students from across the country will participate in the rally to give an ultimatum to BNP-Jamaat, the external enemies of this country and people, war criminals, militants and terrorists, said BCL leaders

BCL President Saddam Hussein will chair the rally, according to a BCL press release

Speaking at a press conference earlier, Saddam said, "Our politics is based on ideals and rules of the constitution. We do not believe in the politics of violence."

"The students and the representatives of the young generation will express their disbelief against anti-liberation forces," Saddam added.