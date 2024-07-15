Chhatra League activists, quota protesters engage in heavy clashes on DU campus

Bangladesh Chhatra League activists and quota protesters engage in heavy clashes in DU campus on Monday, 15 July 2024. Photo: TBS

Clashes have erupted between Chhatra League activists and the students protesting against quota on Dhaka University (DU) campus.

At least one student was allegedly injured in the clash.

Earlier on the day, students protesting for the reform of the quota system in government jobs gathered at Raju Memorial Sculpture for their scheduled demonstration to press forth their one-point demand and call for the retraction of the Prime Minister's recent remarks on the issue.

Claiming that the Prime Minister's comments were insulting, agitating students, including on the Dhaka University campus, announced a fresh protest today at 12pm after they demonstrated for around two hours last night. Later, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement confirmed today's protest schedule at the Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus through a digital poster.

Here are all the updates on the situation reported by our correspondents as it developed from 3:15pm:

4:10pm

Members of BCL with sticks on their hands near the base of Anti-Terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture. Photo: MD Belal Hossen/TBS

BCL activists have taken position near the Anti-Terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture.

3:59pm

Part of the quota reformists have scattered towards Palashi, while another group is heading towards Jagannath Hall and Shaheed Minar.

3:55pm

'BCL' activists chase quota reform protesters from VC Bhaban, who are rushing towards Salimullah Muslim Hall through Fuller Road.

3:48pm

Quota protesters have lost control of Surja Sen hall, Kabi Jasimuddin hall, Bijoy Ekattor hall, and Mall Square, and are now gathered in front of the VC's residence.

3:45pm

A Chhatra League procession is heading towards Shahbagh with a procession from Matsya Bhaban.

Photo: TBS

3:43pm

The protesters were forced to retreat from Bangabandhu, Zia, and Ekattor Halls following an attack by Chhatra League leaders and activists, wielding hockey sticks, rods, and stumps.

At the clashes, most of the BCL members were seen wearing helmets.

3:45pm

Students injured in the attacks are being taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

3:40pm

The clash between quota protesters and BCL activists has escalated across the DU campus.

Chhatra League leaders and activists have reportedly launched the attack in the university's Surja Sen Hall , Bijoy Ekattor Hall, and Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall.

Photo: Md Belal Hossain

3:40pm

The university's Mall Chattar has turned into a battlefield.

Photo: Jahidul Islam/TBS

3:26pm

The BCL activists of Surja Sen Hall attacked the quota protesters.

3:24pm

The anti-quota protesters took control of the field in front of Bijoy Ekattor hall.

3:19pm

As news of the clash spread, quota reform protesters marched in a large procession to Bijoy Ekattor Hall.

Earlier last night, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) President Saddam Hossain announced that the student wing will hold a sit-in programme the Raju Memorial Sculpture to protest against what they see as an insult to the spirit of the liberation war.

He said, "From Monday, there will be no Rajakar on the streets of Bangladesh. This is a clear directive to leaders in every district, city, university, and educational institution, those who seek to create anarchy or mock the martyrs will be dealt with on the streets."

In the early hours today, BCL members allegedly attacked quota reform protesters at the University of Chittagong, the Jahangirnagar University, and the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust) during demonstrations, the protesters have claimed.

The attacks have left at least 6-9 people injured, according to sources.

This morning, the provost of Jahangirnagar University's Bishwakabi Rabindranath Tagore Hall resigned from his post over the alleged attack on quota protestors at the university.