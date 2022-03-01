 BCL factional clash: Akib's skull transplant this week at CMCH

The transplantation of a portion of the skull of Mahadi Akib, a student at Chittagong Medical College (CMC) who was seriously injured in a clash between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), is likely to be done this week.

To this end, he got admitted to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Sunday. A bone of his skull will be transplanted.

Dr Sahena Akhter, principal of CMC, said, "Akib has been admitted to CMCH. He is now physically well and participated in the college exams a few days ago. A bone of his skull will be transplanted this week."

"A surgery will be done to transplant part of Akib's skull. However, the specific date of surgery is yet to be set. Before surgery, some routine tests have been done. The date of the surgery will be fixed once the reports are received and all are okay," Dr SM Noman Khaled Chowdhury, head of the neurosurgery department at CMCH, said.

On 29 October, two BCL factions—one led by a former mayor and another by a junior minister—locked into a clash. Akib was seriously injured by an opponent when the clashes recommenced the next morning.

Doctors then diagnosed that a part of Akib's skull was broken, causing internal bleeding in the brain. Akib, son of Cumilla school teacher Golam Farooq Majumdar, is a second-year student of Chittagong Medical College.

After the operation, a part of the skull has been removed by surgery and for the time being, it has been placed under the skin of his abdomen to keep it at body temperature.

The head bandage was then inscribed with the writing "no bones, do not apply pressure".

The doctors said the bone would be transplanted by another operation. He got admitted to the hospital for the said operation.