BCL expels 2 over extortion

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has expelled two leaders of the organisation for violating regulations.

The expelled leaders are Rajib Hossen Robin of Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall and Mohaimenul Islam Emon of Surja Sen hall and both are vice presidents of their respective hall units of Chhatra League.

An official notification signed by BCL President Saddam Hussein and GS Sheikh Wali Asif Inan confirmed the matter.

The two BCL leaders were caught red handed while "extorting money" from a group of visitors of Amar Ekushey Boi Mela around 9:00pm on February 16.

Later, Shahbagh police arrested them and sent to the court on February 17.