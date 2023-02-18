BCL expels 2 over extortion

Bangladesh

UNB
18 February, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 04:01 pm

Related News

BCL expels 2 over extortion

UNB
18 February, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 04:01 pm
BCL expels 2 over extortion

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has expelled two leaders of the organisation for violating regulations.

The expelled leaders are Rajib Hossen Robin of Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall and Mohaimenul Islam Emon of Surja Sen hall and both are vice presidents of their respective hall units of Chhatra League.

An official notification signed by BCL President Saddam Hussein and GS Sheikh Wali Asif Inan confirmed the matter.

The two BCL leaders were caught red handed while "extorting money" from a group of visitors of Amar Ekushey Boi Mela around 9:00pm on February 16.

Later, Shahbagh police arrested them and sent to the court on February 17.

Top News

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

5h | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

2h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

25 years of NGO dependence: How fragile is our urban primary health care system?

7h | Panorama
Five types of renewable energy

Five types of renewable energy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When to buy or sell stocks

When to buy or sell stocks

5h | TBS Markets
What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

20h | TBS Stories
Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

1d | TBS Insight
Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike