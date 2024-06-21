BCCT to be reformed for enhanced climate resilience: Saber

TBS Report
21 June, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 06:37 pm

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has announced the forthcoming reforms of the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust (BCCT) to bolster its role in achieving climate resilience.

"Steps are being taken to secure BCCT's registration as a Direct Access Entity to the Green Climate Fund (GCF)," the minister said at a meeting at the Secretariat with ministry officials, the Department of Environment, and climate experts on Thursday (20 June).

The meeting focused on preparations for the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The minister emphasised the need for Bangladesh to prepare robustly for COP29 to advocate for adaptation finance and loss and damage finance.

He stressed the importance of developing a comprehensive country position paper to effectively represent Bangladesh. Collaboration with the UN, GCF, and other international alliances, including organizing joint side events, was also highlighted.

The Bangladesh delegation, which recently attended the 60th Subsidiary Body meeting in Bonn, Germany, updated Saber on the outcomes. In turn, the minister offered crucial advice and guidance.

Tapan Kumar Biswas, acting managing director of BCCT, Mohammad Rezaul Karim, joint secretary (Climate Change), Dharitri Kumar Sarkar, deputy secretary, Dr Fazle Rabbi Sadek Ahmed, deputy managing director of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation, Mirza Shaukat Ali, director (Climate Change and International Conventions), and Md Ziaul Haque, director (Air Quality Management) of the Department of Environment were also present at the meeting.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury / Bangladesh Climate Change Trust (BCCT) / Bangladesh

