BCCCI holds AGM 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 December, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 08:04 pm

BCCCI holds AGM 

TBS Report
19 December, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 08:04 pm
BCCCI officials pictured after an AGM on 19 December. Photo: Courtesy
BCCCI officials pictured after an AGM on 19 December. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) today held an Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 3.30pm at the organisation's office in Dhaka.

ATM Azizul Akil David, senior vice president of BCCCI, presided over the meeting, reads a press statement on Tuesday (19 December).

Members of BCCCI joined the AGM both in-person and virtually.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking on the occasion, BCCI Secretary General Al Mamun Mridha reiterated the active role of the BCCCI in advancing the bilateral economic and trade relations between Bangladesh and China.

He also said in 2022, the chamber actively pursued the aim and objectives of the chamber, in coordination with all stakeholders, trade bodies in national and international forums. 

In his speech, David said the BCCCI has been playing the role of a bridge between the companies of both countries, including enhancing the Chinese investment in Bangladesh.

He hoped that the executive committee board of the BCCCI would further advance the bilateral economic and trade cooperation between Bangladesh and China. 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Burnt seats of one of the three compartments of Mahanganj Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar

When lives fade to flames: A Journey by train to destination death?

4h | Thoughts
Dr. Eaysmin Ara Lekha. Photo: Courtesy

‘Uttara University is committed to producing future-proof individuals’

6h | Pursuit
Café River Front: Creativity using containers

Café River Front: Creativity using containers

9h | Habitat
New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Tiles are being sold at low prices in Hazaribagh's KB Market

Tiles are being sold at low prices in Hazaribagh's KB Market

32m | TBS Stories
Capital shortfall at 14 banks grows by Tk3,774cr in Jul-Sep

Capital shortfall at 14 banks grows by Tk3,774cr in Jul-Sep

3h | TBS Stories
The employment of skilled workers increased by 56 thousand

The employment of skilled workers increased by 56 thousand

2h | Multimedia
Another alert for Bangladesh RMG exports as shippers suspend operations on Suez Canal

Another alert for Bangladesh RMG exports as shippers suspend operations on Suez Canal

6h | TBS Stories