BCCCI holds AGM 

BCCCI officials pictured after an AGM on 19 December. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) today held an Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 3.30pm at the organisation's office in Dhaka.

ATM Azizul Akil David, senior vice president of BCCCI, presided over the meeting, reads a press statement on Tuesday (19 December).

Members of BCCCI joined the AGM both in-person and virtually.

Speaking on the occasion, BCCI Secretary General Al Mamun Mridha reiterated the active role of the BCCCI in advancing the bilateral economic and trade relations between Bangladesh and China.

He also said in 2022, the chamber actively pursued the aim and objectives of the chamber, in coordination with all stakeholders, trade bodies in national and international forums.

In his speech, David said the BCCCI has been playing the role of a bridge between the companies of both countries, including enhancing the Chinese investment in Bangladesh.

He hoped that the executive committee board of the BCCCI would further advance the bilateral economic and trade cooperation between Bangladesh and China.