BBS, Unicef launch large-scale household survey on situation of children, women

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and Unicef officially announced the launch of the "Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS): Round 7 (2024-2025)" in Bangladesh.

MICS is a household survey to collect essential data on children and women, gathering critical evidence on their lives and access to essential services.

The survey is an important source of data for national authorities to guide them in formulating policies, plans, and programmes to respond to their needs.

Among some of the new features of this round, MICS will collect data on blood lead levels (BLL), heavy metals, micronutrients, and anaemia for the first time in Bangladesh.

This is vital as environmental health risks significantly impact children's health, with nearly one in three deaths among children under five being preventable by addressing these risks.

BBS and Unicef have collaborated for decades to conduct MICS surveys. The first MICS in Bangladesh was launched 30 years ago, and subsequent rounds have significantly contributed to improving the lives of women and children in the country.

This wealth of data has been a game changer for achieving children's rights, and the work developed by Unicef, policymakers, the government, and partners.

State Minister for Planning Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker congratulated BBS and UNICEF for initiating the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey that will provide accurate information on the needs of children and disadvantaged women in our country, allowing us to address data gaps on the Sustainable Development Goals and enable effective planning and implementation through timely data.

The upcoming MICS will include nearly 200 health, nutrition, water, sanitation, education, and child protection indicators.

These data points are crucial for monitoring progress toward achieving the ambitious UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and evaluating the 8th Five-Year Plan 2020-2025.

During the launch, UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh, Sheldon Yett said, "Unicef is proud to collaborate with the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics to conduct the next round of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, a critical source of data on the fulfilment of rights and wellbeing of children in this country."

The survey will be conducted nationwide, including the two main city corporations of Dhaka North and Dhaka South with a separate component that will cover issues facing the Rohingya refugee population in the country.

Detailed survey plans, budgets, and questionnaires will be finalised in collaboration with BBS.

MICS survey is generously supported by The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and The World Bank.