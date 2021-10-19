BBIN pact to boost Bangladesh-Nepal ties: Momen

Dhaka has underscored the need for the early implementation of BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal) motor vehicles pact for regional connectivity and cooperation with Kathmandu in the areas of energy and trade.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen raised the issue with the Nepalese

Ambassador in Dhaka, Dr Banshidhar Mishra, at the Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday.

Dr Momen also highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Nepal during the meeting.

On his part, the Ambassador of Nepal underscored the necessity of enhanced trade and commerce between the two countries through early conclusion of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

He expressed gratitude to the Foreign Minister for the support extended to him during his tenure.

The Ambassador requested the Bangladesh government to simplify thr visa regime for increasing people-to-people contact.

Dr Banshidhar presented his credentials to the President of Bangladesh in September 2019 as Ambassador of Nepal, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He is scheduled to leave Dhaka on October 21 upon completion of his diplomatic assignment.