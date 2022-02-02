BBIN MVA implementation to open possibilities for multimodal connectivity

Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal (BBIN) Motor Vehicle Agreement (MVA) implementation will open up the possibility of adopting a sub-regional protocol for a cost-effective, efficient and seamless multimodal transport system.

The system will lead to a significant decrease in the cost of doing business and eventually increase the standard of living of the sub-region, said a press release.

It is deemed important that roadways, inland waterways, railway and coastal shipping transport systems are integrated in order to reach their potential.

During an online National Advocacy Dialogue for multimodal connectivity in the BBIN sub-region, organised by Unnayan Shamannay today (2 February), speakers also stated that it is politically and economically important that stakeholders reach a consensus regarding the implementation of BBIN MVA and realise the potential of establishing a multimodal BBIN connectivity protocol.

Bangladesh Bank Former Governor & Unnayan Shamannay Chairperson Dr Atiur Rahman was the chief guest at the event.

Dr Atiur Rahman felt that BBIN MVA implementation and eventually a multimodal connectivity protocol has become more relevant for economic recovery from covid-induced economic slowdown by employment generation.

"BBIN MVA, as well as a multimodal BBIN multimodal connectivity protocol, can have a significant positive impact in the sector of the economy which is attributed to consumption-led growth.

"Thus, BBIN MVA implementation can help the nation reverse the covid-induced economic slowdown," said Dr Atiur Rahman.

The implementation BBIN MVA will lead to an enabling environment to start a discussion about a multimodal BBIN transport protocol.

This will in turn decrease the costly transhipment activities in inland ports and reduce the cost of doing business in these areas.

According to a World Bank estimate, seamless connectivity between Bangladesh and India would increase the real income of Bangladesh by 17% while it will increase India's real income by 8%.

Thus, it is possible to realise this huge trade potential by implementing BBIN MVA and commence the discussion for a multimodal BBIN connectivity protocol.

According to the study by Unnayan Shamannay, the most important trade route between Dhaka, Chattogram or Mongla (Bangladesh) and Thimphu (Bhutan) goes through Burimari and eventually goes over Jamuna Bridge before being connected to Dhaka.

This route is part of BBIN MVA and can be used as a multimodal route by starting from Thimpu-Jogigopa (Road) and Jogigopa-Chilmari-Dhaka (via inland waterways).

In the same manner, another route can be made multimodal as the rest of India can be connected to Kolkata via rail or roadways and then head onwards to Chattogram via waterways and then in the final leg from Chattogram to Tripura via Roadways.

But a BBIN multimodal protocol will require single window customs clearance and adoption of paperless trade initiatives in BBIN region.

Moreover, inland waterways vessel design should be improved to ensure that Brahmaputra and Meghna Rivers can be navigated despite the seasonal low draft