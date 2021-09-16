B’baria trawler capsize: Admission fee refunded to family of deceased medical student

The authorities of Green Life Medical College have refunded Tk18 lakh of admission fees of a student who was killed in a trawler capsize in Laiska Canal of Brahmanbaria on 27 August.

Two months back, the student Arif Billa was admitted to the Green Life Medical College, said Omar Faruk Bhuiyan, uncle of the deceased student.

ABM Bayezid Hossain, principle of the Green Life Medical College and Hospital handed over the money to Arif's father on Thursday.

A total of 23 people including Arif died as a trawler capsized after being hit by a sand-laden trawler in the Laiska Canal of Bijoynagar of Brahmanbaria on August 27.

