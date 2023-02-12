B'baria lawyers will be back to courts, hopes Law Minister

The lawyers of Brahmanbaria, who have been boycotting courts from January 4, will go back to their work from Monday, hopes Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday

"A fruitful meeting was held with the lawyers and I believe that the lawyers will join courts from Monday after withdrawing their boycott programme and will provide legal assistance to the justice seekers," he said.

The minister said this while speaking at a programme at Brahmanbaria Press Club.

Earlier, a meeting was held at Brahmanbaria Circuit House around 10:30 am where law minister, Brahmanbaria-3 constituency MP and District unit Awami League President RAM Obaidul Moktadir, Law secretary Golam Sarwar, District Judge Sharmin Nigar, Judge of the District Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Court-3 Rabiul Hasan, deputy commissioner Shahgir Alam, superintendent of Brahmanbaria police super Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain and President of Brahmanbaria Bar Association Tanvir Bhuiya were present there.

Judicial activities at District and Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Brahmanbaria have been suspended since January 4 for misbehaving with the district Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Faruq.

On January 4, district Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Faruq sent a written complaint to the High Court to take action against those involved in this incident. Later, on the instructions of the Chief Justice, the Registrar General of the Supreme Court sent the written complaint of the judge to the HC bench.

On January 2, Bar Association president advocate Md Tanvir Bhuiyan, Secretary Advocate Md Akkas Ali and around 10-15 lawyers including Zubair Islam came and rudely asked the judge to leave the courtroom. Advocate Tanvir hurled abusive words at the court, as per the complaint.