B’baria lawyers to boycott courts till 16 Feb

Lawyers in Brahmanbaria have announced fresh programmes of boycotting all courts in the district till 16 February claiming their demand was not met regarding the removal of two judges, including the district judge, and an official.

The Brahmanbaria District Lawyers' Association took the decision at its general meeting on Tuesday (7 February).

The lawyers in the district have been staging protests since January. They boycotted District and Sessions Judge's Court and Brahmanbaria Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 on Tuesday.

Tanbir Bhuiyan, president of Brahmanbaria District Lawyers Association, said they had extended the programme of boycotting two courts till 7 February.

"As the lawyers' demands were not met, the programme of boycotting all courts has been announced again. This movement will continue until our demands are fulfilled," he added.

Earlier, from the first week of January, the association held a boycott programme of all courts for six consecutive working days, demanding the removal of the two judges and court nazir Mominul Islam.

After a meeting with Law Minister Anisul Huq, the lawyers returned to the court except for the ones of the two judges from 15 January.

The lawyers complained that when the lawyers filed a case in the Women and Child Abuse Prevention Tribunal-1 on 1 December last year, Judge Mohammad Farooq made offensive comments and lied about the lawyers without taking the case.

Following the incident, the lawyers held a meeting on 26 December and announced the boycott of Judge Mohammad Farooq's court from 1 January. Then, the lawyers complained that the court employees defamed them by forming human chains and work abstention till 4 January, which they said was instigated by the District and Sessions Judge.