B’baria Lawyers Association meets law minister on Thursday night 

A meeting of Brahmanbaria District Lawyers' Association with the Law Minister was underway in Dhaka on Thursday night over their demands of the removal of two judges, and an official following a chaotic situation in the court room.

The organisation has been boycotting court activities since 2 January to wage their demand, halting the district court's proceedings.



"At a meeting on Thursday afternoon, we have decided to extend our protest till 17 January as their demands are not met till date," said Brahmanbaria Bar Association General Secretary Mofizur Rahman Babul.

Regarding the people's sufferings due to the deadlock situation, Mofizur Rahman Babul said "We understand the sufferings of the justice seekers. We have a meeting with the Law Minister in Dhaka tonight. If the demands are met, then we will withdraw the protest and participate in the judicial proceedings of the court from next Sunday."



On 2 January, Brahmanbaria Bar Association President advocate Md Tanvir Bhuiyan, Secretary (Administration) Advocate Md Akkas Ali and around 10-15 lawyers including Zubair Islam rudely asked the judge to leave the courtroom. Advocate Tanvir hurled abusive words at the court, as per the complaint.

Riyad Chowdhury, a resident of Akhaura upazila, who came to the district judge's court to appear in the court in a case, said he had a case in the Women and Child Torture Prevention Tribunal. But due to the ongoing problems of lawyers and judges, the court proceedings remained halted. Now he is worried about whether the judge will issue an arrest warrant for not appearing before the court.



Another justice seeker, Alamgir Hossain, said a case over a clash in the area was on the cause list for hearing in the court on 1 January. But since that day, the lawyers have been boycotting the court. As a result, the hearing is not taking place, he said he is not able to place a bail plea for his brother.



Every day at least 2,000 cases are on the cause list for hearing in all the ejlas (court benches) of the District Judge's Court and the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court, according to the lawyers association.

However, the boycott will continue if the demands are not met, he added.



The protesting lawyers demand the removal of District Judge Sharmin Nigar, Brahmanbaria Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Mohammad Faruk and Court's Nazir Mominul Islam Chowdhury.

Later in two phases, the High Court summoned 24 lawyers including the Brahmanbaria Bar Association secretary to explain the allegation of contempt of court for chanting indecent slogans against the district judge during the court session.