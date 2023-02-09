B’baria court clerk Mominul transferred amid lawyers’ protest

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Brahmanbaria District and Sessions Judge's Court's nazir (clerk) Mominul Islam has been transferred to Chandpur District and Sessions Judge's Court, citing "administrative reasons".

The move came amid protests by Brahmanbaria lawyers who have been boycotting courts demanding the removal of two judges and nazir Mominul.

An inter-district transfer notice signed by the deputy registrar (administration and justice) of High Court Mizanur Rahman, was issued regarding Mominul's transfer on Wednesday (8 February).

According to the notice, Chandpur District and Sessions Judge's Court's nazir Sanaullah Talukder replaced Mominul.

The lawyers in the district have been staging protests since January. They boycotted District and Sessions Judge's Court and Brahmanbaria Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 on Tuesday and announced fresh programmes of boycotting all courts in the district till 16 February.

Earlier, from the first week of January, the association held a boycott programme of all courts for six consecutive working days, demanding the removal of the two judges and court nazir Mominul Islam.

After a meeting with Law Minister Anisul Huq, the lawyers returned to the court except for the ones of the two judges from 15 January.

The lawyers complained that when the lawyers filed a case in the Women and Child Abuse Prevention Tribunal-1 on 1 December last year, Judge Mohammad Farooq made offensive comments and lied about the lawyers without taking the case.

Following the incident, the lawyers held a meeting on 26 December and announced the boycott of Judge Mohammad Farooq's court from 1 January. Then, the lawyers complained that the court employees defamed them by forming human chains and work abstention till 4 January, which they said was instigated by the District and Sessions Judge.

Brahmanbaria

