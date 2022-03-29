B’baria children murder: Lover of mother confesses

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 06:23 pm

B’baria children murder: Lover of mother confesses

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 06:23 pm
B’baria children murder: Lover of mother confesses

The arrested accused Safiullah alias Sofai Sardar has pleaded guilty in court to being involved in the murder of two children in Ashuganj of Brahmanbaria.

Sofai, 48, testified in the court of Brahmanbaria Senior Judicial Magistrate (Second Court) Afrin Ahmed on Tuesday (March 29) afternoon.

Police arrested him on Monday from the capital's Abdullahpur area.

Earlier on 17 March, Lima Begum was arrested on allegations of killing her two children by feeding them poison-laced sweets.

On 10 March, the two siblings -- Yasin Khan, 7, and Morsalin Khan, 5 -- allegedly died after consuming Napa syrup at their home as they were down with high fever.

The deaths of the two children shook the entire country and raised a question about the quality of Napa syrup.

Ismail Khan, their father, then lodged a complaint with the Ashuganj police station and an FIR was registered based on that.

Two probe bodies were formed in this connection, while samples of the syrups of the same batch were collected for testing. However, after testing, officials of the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) said the concerned batch of Napa syrup was found to be "safe".

Later, police in an investigation found that Lima had developed an extramarital affair with Shafiullah while working at a local rice mill. 

The duo planned to kill the two children in order to marry, police claimed.

Lima had confessed to the police during interrogation. 
 

