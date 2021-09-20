BB shouldn’t have sent letters on journo leaders bank accounts this way: Home minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 05:56 pm

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Mentioning that he was unaware of the central bank move seeking bank details of 11 journalist leaders, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said the letters should not have been sent in this way.

"I totally agree with you. The events have happened unexpectedly. In fact, I did not know about it. I immediately talked to the governor of Bangladesh Bank and he informed me the same about the letter," the minister made the remarks when the leaders of several journalists' associations met him at the secretariat.

He further said, "I have also seen the origin of that letter. I think the letter was sent following a misunderstanding."

Among the journalist leaders, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Kuddus Afrad, Abul Kalam Azad, Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan, Omar Faruk, and Sajjad Alam Khan Tapu were present at the meeting.

"Let me take a closer look into the matter. I will take action after seeing how it happened. Of course, your reputation has been tarnished. Even if I can't do anything this time, I will make sure that it doesn't happen again in the future," the minister assured the journalist leaders.

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), a Bangladesh Bank agency responsible for investigating suspicious transactions, sent a letter to all banks on 12 September, asking to provide details of the bank accounts belonging to 11 journalists.

The name of Farida Yasmin, president of Jatiya Press Club, is on the list, followed by Elias Khan, its general secretary. The list also included Kader Gani Chowdhury, president of the BNP-backed faction of the Dhaka Union of Journalists, and its general secretary, Md Shahidul Islam.

Journo bank details / Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

