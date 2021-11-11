BB not to hold any more recruitment exams under Ahsanullah Univ

Following the recent scam of question paper leak, Bangladesh Bank has decided not to hold any more recruitment tests under the authority of Ahsanullah University.

The central bank has also postponed the bank recruitment exams which were scheduled for tomorrow.

Also, a decision on the preliminary examination of five banks that were held on Saturday will be taken on Friday, the bank added.

Ahsanullah University was in charge of preparing and managing question papers of the preliminary examination for the appointment of officers (cash) of five banks under the Bangladesh Bankers' Selection Committee.

On Sunday, participants of the test held a demonstration in front of the central bank protesting the alleged leak of the question paper.

They demanded cancellation of the examination and retake it as soon as possible.

The job seekers submitted a written application to the central bank stating their demands. In the application, they claimed that the answers for the test were available online before the examination was held. Some candidates continued writing answers at some centres even after the fixed time was over.

The protesters also complained about the lack of invigilators and the negligence of authorities concerned as question papers reached some centres lately. And they got the printed answer script through different Facebook groups just 10 to 15 minutes after the exam was over.

A total of 1,16,427 job seekers took part in the examination held on Saturday against 1,511 posts.