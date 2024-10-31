BB governor takes charge as chairperson of SAARCFINANCE Network

Bangladesh

BB governor takes charge as chairperson of SAARCFINANCE Network

The BB governor took the charge at the 46th SAARCFINANCE Governors' Group Meeting held on 24 October in Washington, DC

Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur. TBS Sketch
Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur. TBS Sketch

Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Ahsan H Mansur has taken charge as the chairperson of SAARCFINANCE Network for the next one year.

The BB governor took the charge at the 46th SAARCFINANCE Governors' Group Meeting held on 24 October in Washington, DC, reads a press release today (31 October). 

At the 45th SAARCFINANCE Governors' Group Meeting held in Sri Lanka in June 2024, Bangladesh agreed to be the chair country of the SAARCFINANCE Network in relation to the request of the Governor of the SAARC Central Banks. 

As per the terms of reference of the SAARCFINANCE Network, two Governors' Group meetings are convened annually, with the participation of the governors and finance secretaries of SAARC member central banks and ministries of finance. 

The first meeting is traditionally held in the SAARCFINANCE Chair Country, while the second meeting takes place alongside the October/November IMF-World Bank Group meetings.

The SAARCFINANCE Network originated from the 10th SAARC Summit held in Colombo on July 29, 1998. The heads of state or government of the SAARC Region agreed, in principle, to establish a "Network of Central Bank Governors and Finance Secretaries of the SAARC Region (SAARCFINANCE)" to facilitate macroeconomic policies and share mutual experiences and need based ideas.

