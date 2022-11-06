BAU faculties protest Ekattor TV anchor, guests misbehaving with teacher

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 05:46 pm

Teachers of Bangladesh Agriculture University (BAU) have protested the misbehaviour of Ekattor TV journalists who conducted a talk show on a research of Prof Md Zakir Hossain, a teacher at the university. 

"We strongly protest and condemn the way in which Prof Md Zakir Hossain was insulted in the name of discussing the presence of heavy metals in brinjal and its effects as stated in his research," said a written statement issued by the BAU teachers' blue party Sunday (6 November). 

They noted that scientists and researchers should have been invited to talk on the matter. 

"Or the TV channel itself should have sent some expert journalists who have knowledge about these issues," their statement read. 

A group of researchers led by Prof Zakir found the presence of some heavy metals such as lead, cadmium and nickel in brinjal, which are considered carcinogenic (cancer-causing substances) if present in excess of the tolerable levels in the human body. 

"Researchers have never said that eating brinjal will cause cancer," said the teachers denouncing the manner Prof Zakir was spoken to by the talk show host and other guests. 

BAU teachers sought an unconditional apology from Ekattor TV authority for their actions. 

